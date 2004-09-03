Sunday, September 12, 2004
IRAQIS FOR KERRY - Ali from Iraq the Model doubts that the anti-Democracy forces in Iraq will be stumping for Bush this November:
"There is however another factor *this time* that will have an influence on this from now on. It’s the American’s elections and their effect on the Iraqi issue. I don’t think there are plans for a terrorist attack on America, because they ( the enemies of America’s plans in Iraq) know this will further increase the support for Bush, while killing Iraqis will probably enhance the American support for Iraqis, but killing Americans will promote different emotions and I expect that we’ll see more frequent attacks on Americans in Iraq from now till the election time. This can be seen in today’s attacks for instance, as although there were civilian casualties, it was very obvious that the main target was the American soldiers unlike what happened before when the terrorists openly targeted Iraqis whether in mosques, churches, police stations or training centers for ING.
Most people supporting the resistance think that if Kerry wins he will pull the troops out of Iraq, or that’s what they wish. They know that the decisive factor in this is the American’s casualty, and that shifts their priorities now. They are betting that if they can inflict more losses among American soldiers, American public opinion will favor getting out of Iraq soon and will vote for John Kerry because they (Americans) probably think that too, and that with such public pressure he would find himself more committed to promises he never even made, but gave some impression that he’s at least considering it. The assumption that Americans would pull out of Iraq if they receive heavy casualties is an old one that had stopped looking possible for quite a time, but now with the strong coverage by the media for the losses in Iraq and with the figure 1000 coming up every now and then together with unclear messages from the Kerry camp, the theory has been revived. The bottom line is that with Kerry they think they have a chance but with Bush there is none (emphasis added).
I don’t want to predict anything here but I want to say that if America decided to get out of Iraq before the job is finished, that will be not only disastrous but will be (in my opinion) the worst thing America ever did. Freeing Iraq (again in my opinion) was the best thing America ever did. It gave oppressed people everywhere a hope and a belief that the mightiest power on earth, the symbols of freedom is on their side and that it will help them in one way or another to get their freedom. Their misery has stopped looking eternal. Retreating now will prove some people’s theory that America is an imperialistic power that only care for its interests, and although there’s nothing wrong with caring about one’s own interests, most Iraqis and millions of oppressed people in Darfur, Iran, Syria...etc. like to think more than that of America. Keeping the course will turn this thought into a firm belief."
"There is however another factor *this time* that will have an influence on this from now on. It’s the American’s elections and their effect on the Iraqi issue. I don’t think there are plans for a terrorist attack on America, because they ( the enemies of America’s plans in Iraq) know this will further increase the support for Bush, while killing Iraqis will probably enhance the American support for Iraqis, but killing Americans will promote different emotions and I expect that we’ll see more frequent attacks on Americans in Iraq from now till the election time. This can be seen in today’s attacks for instance, as although there were civilian casualties, it was very obvious that the main target was the American soldiers unlike what happened before when the terrorists openly targeted Iraqis whether in mosques, churches, police stations or training centers for ING.
Most people supporting the resistance think that if Kerry wins he will pull the troops out of Iraq, or that’s what they wish. They know that the decisive factor in this is the American’s casualty, and that shifts their priorities now. They are betting that if they can inflict more losses among American soldiers, American public opinion will favor getting out of Iraq soon and will vote for John Kerry because they (Americans) probably think that too, and that with such public pressure he would find himself more committed to promises he never even made, but gave some impression that he’s at least considering it. The assumption that Americans would pull out of Iraq if they receive heavy casualties is an old one that had stopped looking possible for quite a time, but now with the strong coverage by the media for the losses in Iraq and with the figure 1000 coming up every now and then together with unclear messages from the Kerry camp, the theory has been revived. The bottom line is that with Kerry they think they have a chance but with Bush there is none (emphasis added).
I don’t want to predict anything here but I want to say that if America decided to get out of Iraq before the job is finished, that will be not only disastrous but will be (in my opinion) the worst thing America ever did. Freeing Iraq (again in my opinion) was the best thing America ever did. It gave oppressed people everywhere a hope and a belief that the mightiest power on earth, the symbols of freedom is on their side and that it will help them in one way or another to get their freedom. Their misery has stopped looking eternal. Retreating now will prove some people’s theory that America is an imperialistic power that only care for its interests, and although there’s nothing wrong with caring about one’s own interests, most Iraqis and millions of oppressed people in Darfur, Iran, Syria...etc. like to think more than that of America. Keeping the course will turn this thought into a firm belief."
Wednesday, September 08, 2004
NUMBER CRUNCHING - The complaint that the US should not have gone to war to depose Saddam because we armed him in the first place was never persuasive even taken at face value (after all, shouldn't we strive to correct our mistakes?). Others may disagree on this: to them I suppose a forgein policy change after several decades proves hypocrisy, and hypocrites shouldn't wage war. What happens though if we take a closer look at the original charge? Now, this may be just a teensy bit nitpicky, but here's where I think the argument begins to unravel...(link via The Dissident Frogman).
Friday, September 03, 2004
GETTING A CLUE - The good news is that so far, France is not backing down on the head scarf ban (and some French Muslims are rallying to support the government). I fear though that the majority in Europe still don't understand the enemy we are fighting:
"Yet with this week's hostage crisis, residents say they are slightly disbelieving that the country is suddenly involved in Iraq's troubles.
'France has nothing to do with what is happening in Iraq,' said Abdel, a 24-year-old Moroccan immigrant who sells jeans in the Clignancourt street market in northern Paris and who did not want his last name in print. 'We opposed the war. We did not send soldiers. So what does this have to do with us?'
So the French, like the Spanish still think the "correct" foreign policy should protect them from the Islamofacists. How many more vile acts of terrorism will it take to dispense of this dangerous naivete for good?
"Yet with this week's hostage crisis, residents say they are slightly disbelieving that the country is suddenly involved in Iraq's troubles.
'France has nothing to do with what is happening in Iraq,' said Abdel, a 24-year-old Moroccan immigrant who sells jeans in the Clignancourt street market in northern Paris and who did not want his last name in print. 'We opposed the war. We did not send soldiers. So what does this have to do with us?'
So the French, like the Spanish still think the "correct" foreign policy should protect them from the Islamofacists. How many more vile acts of terrorism will it take to dispense of this dangerous naivete for good?