Tuesday, July 20, 2004
THE BIG PICTURE - A little perspective from Victor Davis Hanson:
"The catastrophes did not end after the Normandy campaign. More Americans were killed between December 1944 and January 1945 — when we wrongly pushed back the bulge by confronting it head-on rather than slicing it off far to its rear — than all those lost previously in the months since the D-Day landings. Germans had heavy overcoats and white camouflage; GIs froze and were easy targets in the snow with their dark uniforms. Whom to blame?
I could go on, but the point is clear. War is a horrendous experience in which the side that wins commits the fewest mistakes, rather than no errors at all.
In the short period between June and August 1944, military historians can adduce hundreds of examples of American amateurism, failed intelligence, incompetent logistics, and strategic blundering — but not enough of such errors to nullify the central truth of the Normandy invasion. A free people and its amazing citizen army liberated France and went on in less than a year to destroy veteran Nazi forces in the West, and to occupy Germany to end the war. Good historians, then, keep such larger issues in mind, even as they second-guess and quibble with the tactical and strategic pulse of the battlefield."
SPREADING THE WORD - The brothers from Iraq the Model recently landed a guest column in the Bulletin:
"Like all Iraqis, I hate Americans. Of course. Here is why:
*The Americans, although they brought us freedom, acted without authorisation from the United Nations. Arrogant Americans
*The Americans, although they rescued us from Saddam Hussein, defied the will of many nations. Insular Americans.
*The Americans won’t leave Iraq, say newspaper reports. Get out, Americans!
*Other newspaper reports say the Americans want to withdraw from Iraq as soon as possible after throwing us into chaos. Stay here, Americans!
*The Americans spent tens of billions of dollars to liberate Iraq and help it become a prosperous democratic nation. Don’t Americans care more about fixing their own problems? Crazy Americans.
*The Americans started this whole war because of oil. That is why fuel costs are at record high levels in the US and is cheaper than water in Iraq. Selfish Americans.
* The Americans are not using the necessary force to keep Iraq safe and secured. Lazy Americans!
*The Americans are also using excessive force in Iraq while dealing with the security problems. Brutal Americans!
* The Americans support the Israeli terrorist government instead of the good peaceful people of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Says it all. Violent Americans."
Tuesday, July 13, 2004
THE TRUTH HURTS - As if the "Bush lied" folks weren't feeling deflated enough these days...now along comes the Senate Intelligence report on prewar intelligence. From Opinionjournal:
"A few apologies would seem to be in order. Allegations of lying or misleading the nation to war are about the most serious charge that can be leveled against a President. But according to this unanimous study, signed by Jay Rockefeller and seven other Democrats, those frequent charges from prominent Democrats and the media are without merit.
Or to put it more directly, if President Bush was "lying" about WMD, then so was Mr. Rockefeller when he relied on CIA evidence to claim in October 2002 that Saddam Hussein's weapons "pose a very real threat to America." Also lying at the time were John Kerry, John Edwards, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and so on. Yet Mr. Rockefeller is still suggesting on the talk shows, based on nothing but inference and innuendo, that there was undue political Bush "pressure" on CIA analysts."
Dan Darling has a detailed analysis up on Wings of Change (Link via Instapundit)... and here's the full report.
Sunday, July 11, 2004
BALANCE - We all know that good news from the disaster-zone that is Iraq is virtually non-existent. If this were not the case the mainstream press would run more than the occasional positive story on that impoverished, U.S.-hating, suicide-bomber infested country that's (in case you missed it on the news) teetering on the brink of civil war. Nevertheless blogger Chrenkoff has somehow managed to scrape together a teensy-weensy list of a few bright spots: "Good News From Iraq - part 5" (since you'll breeze through that in a flash here's part 4 as well...).
Thursday, July 08, 2004
A NON-NUCLEAR IRAQ - So, if the "peace" activists had had their way, Hussein would have had easy access to 1.8 tons of enriched uranium. We all know Saddam would have been all over the supply the nano-second the crumbling sanctions regime died for good (read this for a historic example of the obedience inspired by those dreaded "U.N. seals"). Thanks to the Coalition of the Willing we need not worry about the possible consequences of inaction:
" 'I can now announce that the United States Department of Defense and Department of Energy have completed a joint operation to secure and remove from Iraq radiological and nuclear materials that the ousted regime could have potentially used in a radiological dispersal device or diverted to support a nuclear weapons program,' Allawi said in a statement.
'Iraq has no intention and no will to resume these programs in the future. These materials which are potential weapons of mass murder are not welcome in our country and their production is unacceptable,' Allawi said"
