$BlogRSDUrl$>

Thursday, April 29, 2004





REALITY CHECK - In another great piece for NRO Victor Hanson Davis explodes some of the more popular myths spread by the anti-war crowd:"Myth #1: America turned off its allies. According to John Kerry, due to inept American diplomacy and unilateral arrogance, the United States failed to get the Europeans and the U.N. on board for the war in Iraq. Thus, unlike in Afghanistan, we find ourselves alone.In fact, there are only about 4,500-5,500 NATO troops in Afghanistan right now. The United States and its Anglo allies routed the Taliban by themselves. NATO contingents in Afghanistan are not commensurate with either the size or the wealth of Europe.There are far more Coalition troops in Iraq presently than in Afghanistan. As in the Balkans, NATO and EU troops will arrive only when the United States has achieved victory and provided security. The same goes for the U.N., which did nothing in Serbia and Rwanda, but watched thousands being butchered under its nose. It fled from Iraq after its first losses.Yes, the U.N. will return to Iraq — but only when the United States defeats the insurrectionists. It will stay away if we don't. American victory or defeat, as has been true from Korea to the Balkans, will alone determine the degree of (usually post-bellum) participation of others."Read the whole thing for the truth on "war profiteering" and more....

Monday, April 19, 2004





THE SAUDI CONNECTION - Stephan Schwartz thinks tensions in Fallujah stem from Wahhabist tendencies more than Baathist sympathies:"A more significant ingredient in the stewpot of Fallujah's discontent, however, is local adherence to Wahhabism, the extremist Islamic sect that is the state religion in neighboring Saudi Arabia and whose purest expression is al-Qaeda. Here and there, Western journalists have alluded to this; an Associated Press report noted that of the residents of Fallujah, "many adhere to Sunni Islam's austere Wahhabi sect." Wahhabi militants in Kuwait and other nearby states have begun collecting money, blood, and supplies to sustain the conflict. Even in the United States, some leaders of the "Wahhabi lobby" that dominates American Islam declared their solidarity with the "resistance" in Fallujah. "Even more evidence that we need to take firm control of this hot-spot rather than resort to knee-jerk appeasement as UN envoy Brahimi has:"In Iraq Mr. Brahimi is being assigned the role of de facto Douglas MacArthur. This includes assailing U.S. military commanders for their tactics in the middle of a battle zone. As Marines fought house-to-house in Fallujah last week, Mr. Brahimi took to the Arab airwaves to declare that 'Collective punishments are not acceptable--cannot be acceptable, and to cordon off and besiege a city is not acceptable.' " Bush's decision to cave in to pressure and cede some control to the U.N. is even more troubling in light of this quote. With Brahimi at the helm extremist in Iraq will not hesitate to exploit the weak and ineffectual UN.... chances of a democratic movement succeeding will drop from around 50-50 to close to zero.

Thursday, April 15, 2004





U.N. NO PANACEA - Those who call for a UN take-over in Iraq as a quick and easy fix may want to consider the performance of this esteemed peace-keeping organization in recent years. Let's see now.... allowing the massacre in Srebrenica, hand - wringing and pontificating while genocide was raging in Rwanda, coddling dictators (like, um, Saddam Hussein)...I certainly wouldn't want the UN in charge of security or anything else in my country and can understand why Iraqis wouldn't either "While L. Paul Bremer, Coalition Provisional Authority administrator, expressed outrage over the bombing of Iraq's U.N. compound last August, Iraqi reaction was more subdued. "It was an inside job," a Shia doctor insisted as we sat in a restaurant the next day. The U.N. had not only refused Coalition protection but had also retained guards employed under the former regime. "Didn't they know that their guards reported to the Baathists?," the doctor said. Iraqis watched in disgust as the U.N. subsequently fled to Jordan. "They reward terrorism," a Sunni engineer told me. "And, they're taking the SUVs we paid for [with Oil-for-Food money], a Kurdish politician added. A March 3, 2004, internal U.N. report placed blame squarely on shortcomings among U.N. personnel.Some Iraqis would welcome a U.N. presence. On April 6, the Arabic satellite channel al Jazeera said that Islamists and militants fighting in Fallujah demanded U.N. involvement. While violence against Americans has consequence, they understand that the U.N. symbolizes weakness. Banners in the largely Islamist town of al-Amarah call for greater U.N. involvement among demands for a sharia-based constitution. Only with U.N. involvement could Islamists bypass the democratic will and involve Iran and Saudi Arabia in Iraqi affairs."OUR RESOLVE IS KEY - Check out this letter written by an American contractor in Iraq who knows what he's fighting for (link via Instapundit):"Old ways die hard among thugs. And pure thuggery is what has ruled Iraq for more than 10 years before Saddam Hussain under Al-Bakir. There are a few thugs standing in the wings around here trying to vie for power because that’s all they know. It doesn’t matter what variation on Islam they are spouting…they are nothing more than mob bosses and the Iraqi people, in general are tired of it. Add some out-of-country terrorists to the mix and an American liberal media in an election year and these thugs think they are going to win. I pray American voters see that we must finish this one the right way. If we walk away now, we will be responsible for a lot more than the 2 million Cambodians and every last Montainyard that was murdered the year after we abandoned Indochina. Here is the reality I see everyday.The Iraqi people as a whole…love us. You read it right…love us. Terrorists may hate us and radicals in different ethnic groups within Iraq may hate each other…but in general, the common Iraqi people, Shias, Sunis, Kurds, Chaldeans, Turkomen, all have one thing in common…For one instant in time, they have hope for their future and the future of their children…and that hope is centered around one group of foreigners…you guessed it…Americans…the good old USA."

Wednesday, April 07, 2004